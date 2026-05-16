Deion Sanders' Todd Monken meeting request comes with a subtle shot at Kevin Stefanski

A lot has been said about Shedeur Sanders' NFL career. From his shocking slide in the 2025 NFL Draft to his struggles to get on the field, the Colorado product has been one of the most polarizing and talked-about figures in football. To this day, even with it still not known whether he'll be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, he's still a major talking point.

That's not much of a surprise. The Browns knew what they were getting into with Sanders, and they knew the shadow and presence of his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, would be something to deal with as well.

In a recent episode of "The Barbershop" podcast, the NFL legend addressed his son's first year in the league. He expects things to be different now that Todd Monken is calling the shots.

In fact, he openly pleaded to meet with Monken to give him a crash course on all things Shedeur Sanders — all while throwing a subtle dart at Kevin Stefanski and the previous coaching staff:

"I want to meet him because I think it's vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about (Shedeur), how to get him going," Sanders said. "That wasn't asked of me a year ago. I don't understand it."

Deion Sanders hinted the Browns missed an opportunity with Shedeur last season

The fact that Stefanski didn't reach out to Deion Sanders to pick his brain about Shedeur (the player, not the son) is somewhat surprising. Shedeur played for Deion for years, and he should certainly know how to push him and bring out the best in him.

Granted, that doesn't mean Deion should have any say or input in whatever happens inside the building. Hall of Famer or not, he's not the coach or even tied to the organization, even though his advice might be valuable in this case.

Todd Monken presents himself as a high-character and no-nonsense type of coach. He won't be undermined or allow Deion to meddle with his personnel decisions, coaching schemes, or game plans.

That said, that doesn't mean he won't accept a meeting. Coaches do that when they're recruiting high school prospects for college, so why not do the same when you have a clear need at the most crucial position in team sports? Monken's already doing everything differently from the previous coaching staff, so he might as well do another thing Stefanski didn't.

So far, Deion Sanders has done a good job of letting his son find his own path and silence the critics on his own. But if he can give the Browns a hand behind closed doors, so be it. Have a cup of coffee with Monken. What's the worst that could happen?