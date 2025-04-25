Deion Sanders wastes no time clowning Shedeur Sanders’ potential teammate

One of the stories of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was a player that didn’t get selected. That would be a bit confusing if the player wasn’t quarterback Shedeur Sanders— son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The Sanders are a family that know how to talk and deliver results so that they’re always the story.

One way they make sure to stay in the spotlight is by capturing everything and sharing it with the world. Deion Sanders’ oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., is the man behind the camera that shares everything to social media, primarily on the Well Off Media YouTube page. Early Friday morning, he shared a 26-minute video vlogging the family’s experience during the first-round.

Of course, everyone in the video was waiting for Shedeur to be picked, so the video had noteworthy moments when QB-needy teams selected a different player. The Cleveland Browns, who picked fifth, were one of those teams, and Deion Sanders’ reaction to them passing on his son created a viral moment.

Shedeur was captured telling his father that Cleveland has Joe Flacco at quarterback, as if he was defending the franchise passing on him. The elder Sanders didn’t want to hear it, though, responding that Flacco is his age. Naturally, that led to some laughter in the room. Deion Sanders later added that he likes Flacco.

Coach Prime response to Shedeur Sanders saying the Browns have Joe Flacco at Quarterback 😂



“Flacco my age”



🎥 : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/uwFMnShxMx — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 25, 2025

Deion Sanders jokes that Joe Flacco is his age after Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders

Like seemingly everything the Sanders family does, this made some people on the internet upset. In reality, in was a good-natured joke that contains a true sentiment. Obviously, Deion Sanders, 57, isn’t the same age as Joe Flacco. However, Flacco is 40 years old and entering his 18th year in the league. He was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens just three years after Sanders played his final NFL snaps in Baltimore.

In other words, it’d be foolish to pass on taking a quarterback just because you have a 40-year old Joe Flacco on the roster. That likely wasn’t the reason Cleveland didn’t take Shedeur in round one, but they will have the opportunity to take him in round two. The Browns have the first pick of the second round, so they have the chance to add Shedeur Sanders to a quarterback room with someone that’s his dad’s age.

READ MORE