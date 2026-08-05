Denzel Boston could soon display the trait Todd Monken thinks could make him great

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has been the star of the Cleveland Browns’ offseason, making big plays every day in training camp and in OTAs. Boston is creating a buzz in Cleveland and around the league, as word is spreading about how good he is looking.

Naturally, Boston’s practice production has led to expectations and comparisons. Because of the rookie receiver’s build and play style, a popular comparison is veteran wideout Mike Evans. Browns head coach Todd Monken coached Evans during Monken’s time as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he was recently asked about the comparison.

Just as Monken did when asked about Carson Schwesinger being compared to Luke Kuechly, the head coach emphasized that people were moving too fast comparing these talented young players to all-time greats. Still, the offensive-minded coach acknowledged that there are similarities between Evans and Boston like catch radius and the ability to throw the ball up to them.

Browns HC Todd Monken says it's too early for the Denzel Boston to Mike Evans comp, but he does see some similarities:



"I loved coaching Mike Evans. He's an absolute stud and fun to be around. And Denzel has some of those attributes in terms of catch radius." pic.twitter.com/c20DGGSMKs — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) August 3, 2026

However, Monken explained that the thing he really loved about Evans is the receiver’s “unbelievable competitive spirit.” The head coach went on to say that he hasn’t seen “the edge that Mike plays with” in Boston yet, but acknowledged that it’s still early in Boston’s career.

Todd Monken addresses Denzel Boston's Mike Evans comparisons

Based on some recent comments from Boston, it’s only a matter of time before Monken sees that fire from his current receiver. On Monday, the young wideout was asked about a statement from Browns’ wide receiver coach Christian Jones, who said Boston plays with an edge, likely influenced by the fact that he wasn’t a first-round pick.

The wide receiver admitted that going in the second round is absolutely a chip on his shoulder that gave him another level of intensity, and one that he doesn’t ever see going away. Combining that mindset with the mentality that every ball that goes up in the air is his, and it’s safe to say Boston will eventually unleash a competitive edge as he gets more comfortable in the league.

Boston hasn’t even played in a preseason game yet, so the team probably hasn’t seen the full scope of what kind of competitor he is. Additionally, he’s still a rookie, and that affects how players show their personality. As Monken acknowledged, he didn’t coach Evans until his third season in the league, so the wideout already had time to develop into the kind of leader he is.

Denzel Boston is only at the beginning of his journey, but all his signs are pointing in the right direction.