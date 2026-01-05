Denzel Ward just openly endorsed Jim Schwartz for Browns’ head coach job

Happy Black Monday! Is that what you say to those who take part in the NFL's annual purge of head coaches and front office members? That depends on which side of the coin you're on, we suppose.

From Kevin Stefanski's perspective, it's probably not a cheery day, considering the Cleveland Browns relieved him of his duties as their head coach. However, from the team's defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz's, vantage point, the first Monday following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season is presumably more upbeat.

As of this writing, there's been no indication that Schwartz will fill the void created by Stefanski's unceremonious exit. But by the sound of it, that would be Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward's preferred outcome.

Denzel Ward advocates for Browns DC Jim Schwartz as Kevin Stefanski replacement

Of course, Schwartz is likely not thrilled to see a colleague, let alone his superior, and a friend get fired. But at the same time, he could've just as easily been let go, so there's got to be a great sense of relief.

Be that as it may, Ward viewing him as an ideal successor to Stefanski might've turned that feeling of ease into optimism rather quickly.

"Me, personally, I have so much love and respect for coach Schwartz," Ward said when addressing the media. "I would highly recommend coach Schwartz for a head coaching job. [In Cleveland], definitely. He's a great coach. He's helped my game tremendously. Puts us in great position [to succeed], great leader. I can't say enough great things about him."

Talk about a ringing endorsement. Ward's a five-time Pro Bowler, team captain and one of the longest-tenured active players of the organization. His comments shouldn't fall on deaf ears, especially when it comes to searching for a Stefanski replacement.

Ward has evidently seen enough over the past three seasons to elevate Schwartz, and understandably so. While it hasn't necessarily translated to winning, Cleveland has boasted one of the league's better stop units during this stretch. Their ability to hold up in this facet of the game despite a perpetually struggling offense is a testament to the play-caller.

For whatever it's worth, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly said the club hasn't decided if Schwartz will be considered for a promotion. Nevertheless, the former added that he "absolutely" wants the latter to stay in Cleveland, and Ward does, too.