Denzel Ward's full contract details reveal another Andrew Berry masterpiece

On the eve of training camp, the Cleveland Browns made a major statement by signing star cornerback Denzel Ward to a two-year extension. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Ward’s contract had a max value of $62.2 million and included $52.3 million in new guarantees, making him the highest-paid cornerback in league history for the second time in his career.

But as always with NFL contracts, the truth is hidden in the finer details.

And once again, general manager Andrew Berry took care of one of his best players while crafting an extremely advantageous deal for the Browns.

Denzel Ward’s record extension isn’t what Browns fans expected

Ward’s $31.1 million in average annual value does top all NFL cornerbacks entering 2026 — but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

According to Over the Cap, Ward is now set to earn $23.1 million in cash this season, which is a small bump from his original $20 million salary. Only $1.3 million of his 2026 salary is guaranteed, though, and he’s now scheduled to earn $20.3 million total in 2027.

Browns cap expert Jack Duffin of Orange and Brown Report said he expected those numbers to be higher, based on the initial reporting. Berry strategically backloaded the deal for maximum flexibility, with Ward’s cap number soaring past $41 million in 2028.

By the final year of Ward’s contract in 2029, the team will have a potential out for just a $7.4 million dead-cap charge, per Spotrac. Ward will be entering his age 32 season at that point.

“This means he has only got a pay rise of $3m over the next two seasons,” Duffin wrote. “You would expect a player to get significantly more if they are doing an extension from a position of strength. My initial prediction had him hitting $50m over those two years.

The one place where there is benefit for the player is guarantees. While he has no guaranteed money in his deal, a veterans contract automatically guarantees the first week of the season if he is on the roster and that was always going to happen at this stage of the season. So Ward's win is he has guaranteed the 2027 season and got a minor $3m pay rise.”

This is all excellent news for the Browns, who now have one of their most important defensive players locked up for at least the next two seasons. To Duffin’s point, Ward’s $23.1 million for 2026 will lock in ahead of the regular season, and his new deal includes $19.7 million in guarantees for 2027, meaning he’ll remain in Cleveland unless he gets traded.

Berry and the Browns just secured one of the best cornerbacks in football at a bargain rate over these next two seasons, though, even if the total average per year numbers say otherwise.