Denzel Ward takes blame for Jordan Addison game-winning touchdown

The Cleveland Browns nearly pulled off a gigantic upset in London. Taking on the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns held a 17-14 lead with just three minutes left in regulation. It would have been Dillon Gabriel's first career win in his first start. But unfortunately, the Browns' defense had no answers for the Vikings and Carson Wentz on their final offensive drive.

On the final drive, the Browns surrendered a 12-yard touchdown reception to wide receiver Jordan Addison. On the play, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward appeared to stop, and it left Addison wide open with safety Ronnie Hickman running to try and catch up.

After the game, Ward took responsibility for the play. Ward said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that he should have re-routed him to the inside and "not leave it so wide for the safety."

#Browns Denzel Ward on the gamewinning TD pass to WR Jordan Addison: I’ve got to reroute him inside and not leave it so wide for the safety. I take full accountability for that. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 5, 2025

Ward's responsibility appeared to be the flat zone, but he could have done better by fading back and getting his hands on Addison to give Hickman more time to get over. That, and it left Gabriel and the offense just 21 seconds to try and win the game. Unfortunately for them, they just didn't have enough time left. Now, Cleveland is just 1-4 on the year.

The Browns' defense as a whole had no answers for the Vikings' passing attack. They allowed 26 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets.

A win really would have kept Cleveland in the running for the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals are nothing without quarterback Joe Burrow. The Baltimore Ravens are a disaster, even with the team at full health. So, a win would have kept Cleveland in contention to win the division.

Ward recorded three total tackles and one pass breakup in the game.

