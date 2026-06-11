Deshaun Watson just confirmed what Browns fans thought all along

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke with local media for the first time in 20 months. Since his last press conference, the quarterback has torn his Achilles twice and been sidelined for over a year. Now, he’s back healthy and competing with Shedeur Sanders to be the Browns’ starting quarterback.

Watson made up for lost time, discussing everything from being booed off the field when he ruptured his Achilles to his current off-the-field lifestyle. One part that especially caught the ears of Browns fans was Watson’s response to being asked if he ever doubted that he would have another chance to start in Cleveland.

The veteran quarterback paused for a second, then said no, making it clear that he always knew he would be given another opportunity. Watson explained that he didn’t have any doubts because of “internal conversations."

Deshaun Watson says Browns assured him he’d have another chance to start

Considering how disappointing Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been, it’s a bit baffling that the Browns never gave up on him, but it’s not surprising. The team had plenty of opportunities to admit defeat on the Watson era, and the one time team owner Jimmy Haslam did, calling the trade a big swing and a miss, he walked back his comments, saying Watson has a chance to turn things into a home run.

Watson spoke about those comments, explaining that he watches a lot of Bryce Harper of the MLB's Philadelphia Phillies. The three-time Pro Bowler said sometimes Harper strikes out, but he always comes back up to the plate. Watson is viewing the battle with Sanders as his latest at-bat.

However, there are plenty of people, Browns fans and otherwise, who think Cleveland should have just pulled Watson out of the lineup long ago. The Browns’ refusal to let go of the rope and apparent assurance to Watson that he would have another chance to start is why some people believe he’s guaranteed to start the 2026 season for Cleveland, regardless of what Sanders does.

First-year head coach Todd Monken had been adamant that he will play the quarterback who he believes gives the team the best chance to win, not taking into account any other factors. While time will ultimately tell who will be the Browns starter, it’s clear that Watson was always going to be in the equation.