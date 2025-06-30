Since the draft, the Browns' quarterback competition has been the talk of the town, but has omitted Deshaun Watson entirely for the first time since he was acquired. After suffering a torn Achilles and then injuring it again during rehab, Watson is not going to be ready to start the year and might not play at all in 2025.

Despite how poorly things have gone between the Browns and Watson, along with the owner calling the trade a "big swing-and-miss," Watson has continued to work relentlessly on his rehab in Berea while the team was in their offseason program. From a distance, one might think that dynamic would be incredibly odd with the failed guy in the building watching four others competing for his job. However, those around the team have praised Watson for his support in the room during the battle for the QB1 spot.

Deshaun Watson recognized for leadership during QB competition

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote a piece to give the latest update surrounding Watson. Her sources tell her that Watson has been a great teammate and cheerleader both on the field and in meeting rooms. Cleveland third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel echoed this sentiment, complimenting Watson for being a veteran to him and guiding him along whenever he has a question.

"He’s been a guy I’ve connected with as well, and he’s actually a guy I sit by in our O-line meetings, even in our offensive unit meetings. So just being able to be around him and nudge him and ask a question, whether it’s for confirmation or his thought, but also when we’re talking through concepts, I think it’s super cool that we do have five guys in the room that kind of can speak to their own experience and even Deshaun this morning, talking through a concept and kind of how he sees it in the red area. It can change the play in a big way, just how you think of it. So appreciate him a bunch too. Just sharing all his knowledge." Dillon Gabriel on Deshaun Watson

Additionally, Kay Cabot reported that Watson could be ready to return to the practice field in October, but it's uncertain whether the Browns would open the practice window just nine months after the surgery. However, she called it "an enormous longshot" that Watson would dress on the active roster or take any snaps on the field in 2025.

It's hard to imagine Watson taking another snap for the Browns unless things with all the other options go about as poorly as they possibly can. While it's undeniable the trade and contract didn't go as planned, at least he's providing some sort of value inside the building in the offseason months.

