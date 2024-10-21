Deshaun Watson's season is confirmed to be over after Achilles surgery news
According to reports, one day after Deshaun Watson went down with a bad Achilles injury in Week 7, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. That is a season ending surgery, confirming that Watson is out for the year just seven weeks into the season.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com confirmed the surgery, but also reported that the date and time of the actual procedure has yet to be set. It is now just a matter of time before he will be undergoing the surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles he suffered in the Week 7 loss.
Watson was having one of his best games of the year to date prior to going down on the field in the second quarter while escaping a collapsing pocket. He had thrown 15-17 with a rating of 98.0 in a very asserted attempt to silence boos from the crowd he had received in the pregame introductions. But, he faced those boos once again after going down and getting carted off the field, something a few Browns teammates did not appreciate having to hear.
The Browns are now faced with a dilemma - either going with who they pegged as the backup to Watson in Week 7, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, or going with who managed to at least get a touchdown and bring some stability to the offense in the fourth quarter, Jameis Winston. While Winston was not the back up in Week 7, Thompson-Robinson did not exactly look the part of a back up. He then got injured late in the contest, and we have yet to see any updates as to his availability for Week 8.
Browns set to receive cap relief thanks to insurance
The Browns had insured $13.5 million of Watson's contract for the season, and according to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, the team will now be set to receive a "small salary cap credit" for 2025. Ginnitti said in his reporting on this that this is an avenue teams have started taking more frequently with NFL contracts becoming even larger.
Cleveland may not be aiming for any big names in free agency next season as it has to figure out a way to pay its key defensive anchor, Myles Garrett, prior to signing anyone else to a long term contract. That is a direct result of the Browns committing so much money to Watson with a guaranteed contract. Now, it is hard to even tell if Watson will play another snap for Cleveland in his career.