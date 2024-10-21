Dorian Thompson-Robinson injury update: Browns QB avoids major problem
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns have been struggling mightily with Deshaun Watson under center this season, but their offense managed to somehow get even more muddy and uneven during their loss to Joe Burrow and the rival Cincinnati Bengals in primetime.
On the same day they bizarrely elevated Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the No. 2 quarterback role and effectively demoted Jameis Winston, Watson suffered a lower leg injury that many believe could be a serious Achilles problem that may sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The Browns needed to play Winston any, however, after Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury that knocked him out of this loss that dropped Cleveland to 1-6 on the season. With DTR still slated to start, fans have to be wondering if another quarterback change is needed.
According to Ian Rapoport, DTR did not suffer anything serious. However, his availability may still be in doubt in the short term, as the Browns need to see if he can grip the ball and throw it without being impeded.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson injury update: Browns QB avoids serious finger problem
DTR looked overwhelmed despite playing a Bengals defense that has been ripped apart in the last few weeks. An incomlete pass on every attempt brings you a 39.6 passer rating, and Thompson-Robinson was at 19.8 on Sunday. The UCLA alum completed 11 of 24 passes for ust 82 yards while getting intercepted twice.
DTR has more mobility and athleticism than Winston, but even the cursory snaps the Browns saw against Cincinnati proved that there is no competition between the two as a passer right now. Despite that, Stefanski seems ready to commit to Thompson-Robinson as the starter with Watson all but ruled out.
The Browns do not have an easy schedule coming up. The next two games are against the division rival Ravens and a Chargers team that has one of the best defenses in the league. DTR struggled mightily in his first NFL action against Baltimore last year, and he didn't show much improvement.
Rolling with Thompson-Robinson is one thing. Picking him over Winston, thumb injury and all, against a very difficult schedule could make this nightmare of a season even worse. Even if he plays, fans may not get to see him at full strength.