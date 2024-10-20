Browns showed passion on field in the first half after Watson injury
By Jason Morgan
I'm not 100% sure when it occurred, nor why, but the Cleveland Browns are finally playing passionate football. Star running back Nick Chubb made his long anticipate return to the starting line-up after a gruesome knee injury during Week 2 of the 2023 season sidelined him until now. In addition, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an apparent leg injury.
While it was very apparent that the team was fired up, and playing emotionally for Chubb, since the injury to Watson the team as a whole seems to be playing with their hair on fire. After an entire half full of check downs, second year QB Dorian Thompon-Robinson took a shot down the sideline drawing a pass interference call and setting up the Browns on the 1-yard line. Chubb would eventually run the ball in for his first score of the season.
On the very next Cincinnati Bengals offensive drive, the Browns defense appeared to look like the top defensive unit from 2023. They brought tons of pressure and covered extremely well sacking QB Joe Burrow twice and forcing wild throws from the Bengals star QB. It was very apparent that something had sparked life into the team.
Watson's injury was announced as an Achilles injury after that drive by the team's social media. He was ruled out for the contest, which meant Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be taking snaps for the rest of the game barring an injury to him. For some reason, prior to the game, QB Jameis Winston was demoted to third string with Thompson-Robinson taking his place on the active roster. But, so far, that random gamble has paid off for Cleveland.
Over the course of the last few weeks, many fans and analysts have sounded the horn for the Browns to bench Watson, many of whom acepted that it was a decision that was difficult due to the money. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear he will not bench Watson, and fans began to accept the fact that only a significant injury could change the QB situation.
Did anyone hear the cheers when Watson was on the ground? Is it just a coincidence that the team played like their lives were on the line once DTR entered the game? Is it possible even the players on the team understood the situation, and it killed the competitive spirit within the locker room? Only time will tell.