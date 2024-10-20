Is Nick Chubb playing today vs. Bengals? Latest update for Browns RB
After a full season of football has been played in 2023 and through six weeks of action this season, Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb has been finally activated to the team's roster ahead of its Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chubb is set to suit up and play in the divisional bout, his first action since his gruesome knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 back in 2023.
Chubb said in a letter to fans last week ahead of practices for Week 7 that it was time for him to "pay ya back" in reference to Browns fans who have been waiting to see him return to the field. Against a poor Bengals run defense, there is a solid chance given a good amount of reps, Chubb will be able to get a good start on that promise.
However, Chubb is coming back to a desperate Browns team. Cleveland is 1-5 and just traded its best receiver to the Buffalo Bills ahead of Week 7. And, its injury list is a bit lengthy, with its previous RB1 having been on the injury report all week and with its O-line still looking a bit shoddy. But, Cincinnati has been struggling to find wins because of its defense, which should bode well for the Browns. However, against other poor defenses like the Washington Commanders, the team has still not cracked more than 20 points scored in a game.
Hopefully, Chubb is able to find the end zone or at least add some much needed dynamic looks to a flat offense being helmed by QB Deshaun Watson. Ahead of Week 7, here is the Browns injury report.
Player & Injury
Status as of Friday
RB Jerome Ford (Hamstring)
Out
RB Nick Chubb (Knee)
Questionable
S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ankle)
Out
LB Jordan Hicks (Elbow, Triceps)
Questionable
RB Nyheim Hines (Knee)
Questionable
C Ethan Pocic (Knee)
Questionable
S Juan Thornhill (Calf)
Questionable
Here is the Browns inactives report ahead of Week 7. One notable change - instead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson being the 3rd string quarterback, Jameis Winston is listed as inactive and the 3rd stringer. Thompson-Robinson is Week 7's backup.
Inactive List
QB Jameis Winston (3QB)
CB Kahlef Hailassie
S Ronnie Hickman
RB Jerome Ford
LB Nathaniel Watson
DT Quinton Jefferson
For the Bengals, just CB C.J. Ivey was listed as questionable ahead of the game with a knee injury. While QB Joe Burrow (wrist, shin), DT Kris Jenkins (thumb), and CB DJ Turner II (ankle) were all on the injury report, they were all participants in practice with no indication that they would be limited in Week 7. Burrow has been playing through a wrist injury all season, and it has not stopped him from putting up some great numbers for the Bengals - 1,578 passing yards and 12 touchdowns so far.
Ford out bodes well for Chubb's playing time
With Ford listed as out ahead of Week 7, it seems like Chubb is primed for a lot of carries against the Bengals. While the coaching staff certainly does not want to immediately overload its star back, Chubb might be itching to get back into action, and the best way to get reacclimated back to NFL speed and contact is to throw yourself into the fire. With Ford off the table on the Browns RB depth chart, look to Chubb to get a heavy load as the game progresses with relief coming from D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. when he is in need of a breather.