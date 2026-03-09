Devin Bush’s reported price tag makes Browns’ decision a head-scratcher

The Cleveland Browns reportedly passed on re-signing arguably their top pending free agent during Day 1 of the NFL's legal tampering period.

It feels that way, at least, because the market for standout linebacker Devin Bush landed right where it was projected to be.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Bush has agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears worth up to $30 million, with $21 million in guarantees.

That deal would mark a sizable increase from the $3.5 million in cash Bush earned with the Browns in 2025. Still, Cleveland was interested in bringing Bush back as a sidekick to reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. After bowing out of the Tyler Linderbaum sweepstakes, $10 million per year for Bush felt like a price worth matching for the Browns, considering how well he played last season.

The #Browns had hoped to re-sign LB Devin Bush, who revived his career in CLE and had an excellent season last year: https://t.co/3TGyeD787V — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 9, 2026

The Browns are clearly allocating those resources to the offensive side of the football, as they reportedly pivoted to signing Chargers left guard Zion Johnson on a three-year deal worth $49.5 million with their first true splash of free agency.

The Browns have a new roster need to fill after Devin Bush's departure

Cleveland didn’t enter free agency with a ton of defensive needs, but inside linebacker just jumped up on their wish list.

The Browns will have a hard time replacing Bush’s elite 2025 production. The former No. 10 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers racked up a career-high 125 total tackles to go with two sacks and two forced fumbles. He was also outstanding in coverage, allowing a 69.3 passer rating against when targeted, per Pro Football Focus, and notching three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also had three pass breakups.

Cleveland holds nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it would not be surprising to see the Browns look to replace Bush with an early-round rookie. If anything, it puts everything on the table for GM Andrew Berry and company at picks No. 6 and No. 24 overall, in what’s expected to be a fruitful draft for defensive prospects.