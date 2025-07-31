Dylan Sampson has what it takes to lead the Browns rushing attack

Dylan Sampson: Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Jason Miller/GettyImages



What gives me hope

It's understandable for there to be some doubt for a fourth-round pick, especially when the team drafted a player of the same position 90 picks earlier. Sampson is no slouch, though; he is the 2024 SEC player of the year after all. He may not have been on a championship team, but he was the entire offense for Tennessee. An offense that was ninth in the entire country in rushing yards per game.

Last year, he was easily the most accomplished rusher in his conference, leading the SEC in rushing attempts (258), rushing yards (1,491), and rushing touchdowns (22). These numbers stacked up well across the nation as he was top ten in the NCAA in these same categories, as well as rush yards per attempt.

A common misconception with Sampson is that he is a small, shifty speedster. Now, while he is 5'8, he certainly doesn't play like it. Last year, he had the eighth most yards after contact of any running back in the NCAA per PFF. He averaged 3.6 yards after contact, more than an entire half-yard higher than Quinshon Judkins' average. He did that with a stronger schedule in the SEC and with 60 more carries. Sampson has shown he has a tough enough running style to be a starter.