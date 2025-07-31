Dylan Sampson has what it takes to lead the Browns rushing attack

Dylan Sampson: Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

All in all, Browns should be in good hands with Sampson

Overall, the Browns are lucky to have Sampson on the roster. Not many teams can afford to lose their starting running back and have not only a talented guy ready to go behind him, but a guy who was a lead back in college. Only time will tell if he can lead this Browns rushing attack, but with the lack of high-end free agency signings, it signals the Browns are comfortable giving him more opportunities for now.

In the end, while it's a lot to ask of a fourth-round pick, I believe Dylan Sampson can lead a successful rushing attack for the Browns this year. He had shown in college that he can handle a high volume of carries, run through contact, and, most importantly, produce. Sampson did all of this being the focal point of the offense in the best conference in all of college football. For Cleveland's offense to be successful this year, he will need to live up to this hype. We all saw the effect of a one-dimensional passing offense last year, and if this offense wants to be competitive, it all starts with Sampson.

More Browns news and analysis