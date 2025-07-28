Browns sign UFL leading rushing touchdown scorer amidst RB issues

To start camp, the Browns' running back room has been thinner than anticipated as second-round pick Quinshon Judkins deals with legal issues while next-man-up Jerome Ford sits out with a minor injury. This left Cleveland with fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong Jr., and undrafted rookie Ahmani Marshall when the group hit the field for the start of late summer practices.

While the Browns weren't getting reps with either player expected to handle lead work this offseason, they also just lacked bodies to get them through all the reps for each unit without draining the available backs. In response to this, the Browns officially signed standout UFL running back Toa Taua to a contract on Monday.

Browns sign UFL standout Toa Taua

With pads going on for the first time Monday, the Browns needed another camp body who could take some of the hits during reps. He'll look to make the most of the opportunity and impress enough to land on the 53-man roster when the end of the month rolls around.

We've signed RB Toa Taua — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 28, 2025

The 25-year-old attended Nevada in college from 2018 to 2022 and racked up 5,187 yards from scrimmage and 37 total touchdowns, but went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL, where he has spent the past two seasons. 2025 was where he saw the most work in the UFL, as he racked up 357 rushing yards in seven games and a league-leading six rushing touchdowns.

Taua certainly has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, as Ford's injury doesn't appear significant. This could very well end up being just another camp body, but there's also the chance he makes the most of his opportunity and impresses enough to stick around in some capacity. Considering Judkins could face a multi-game suspension, the Browns could absolutely carry an extra running back to open the season, and Taua will try to prove it should be him.

