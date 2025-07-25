Browns QB coach gives glowing review of Kenny Pickett's first two practices

To start Browns training camp, the feeling is that the starting quarterback job is between Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, while the two rookies battle for backup roles. Prior to Friday's practice, Browns quarterback coach Bill Musgrave raved about Pickett's first two training camp practices and called his performance "stellar."

Musgrave had nothing but good things to say about the 27-year-old and even reflected on his interception. He specifically called out Pickett's accuracy while throwing on the run despite not getting live reps during their month off.

"[Kenny's] first two days have been stellar. He had one throw that he was late yesterday that resulted in an interception, which is okay. We don't want interceptions, but at times, we learn a lot from when we stub our toe, even more than when we have our triumphs. But he's had his share of triumphs these last two days, especially when throwing on the run. [He's] incredibly accurate for just jumping back into camp after us being off for a number of weeks." Browns QB coach Bill Musgrave on Pickett

The accuracy throwing on the run is notable, considering the Browns' expected increase of under-center formations and play-action passes. Like we saw back in 2020 and 2021, Cleveland is trending towards heavier personnel groupings with bootlegs off wide zone runs, making the throw on the run a critical part of the offense.

While there won't be much excitement from fans if Pickett is named the starter, there could be some logic behind it. Flacco is much more likely to get the offense in a better state as they undergo changes from the last few years, but he's a very high-risk, high-reward quarterback who will turn the ball over often. The Browns' best path to winning is probably through a dominant defense like 2023, and the argument could be made that Pickett is a better fit for that style because he has protected the ball better.

There will be much more discourse about all Browns' quarterbacks throughout training camp and probably into the regular season, but the coaching staff has seemed high on Pickett through the early phases. Maybe it's a ploy to talk up his trade value, maybe it's just how they feel, but there has been a lot of positive talk about the former Steeler.

