The Browns have seemingly already identified the strength of their team

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns finished with an 11-6 record and made the playoffs. Last year, however, the team was an abysmal 3-14. Now, Cleveland is trying to get back to the team they were in 2023. In order to do that, the Browns know the defense needs to be an elite unit again, and the offensive line also must be ready to carry the offense. Cleveland seems confident that the offensive line is ready to do its part.

On Thursday, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco talked about the unit to the media, expressing that the offensive line is the last position group the team will have to worry about. He explained that he’s witnessing the way they are working, and he’s confident they will be on top of things this year.

Asked #Browns QB Joe Flacco about the o-line and the role the QBs play in helping with the changes to the front.



"It's great to be out there with those guys...that's the last position group that you're going to have to worry about on this field...they're getting in their work." pic.twitter.com/7FJ6uPFUqI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 24, 2025

Joe Flacco says it’s no need to worry about the Browns offensive line

It would certainly be great if that’s the case, because Cleveland hasn’t been shy about it’s intentions to play behind the offensive line this year. The Browns want their offense to be built around the run game, and that’s why they drafted two running backs and a tight end. If Cleveland has a strong line, they’ll be able to move the ball on the ground, and also protect the quarterback while utilizing a lot of play action.

It’s always great when a team can do that, but that’s especially the case if the Browns end up starting one of their rookie quarterbacks. Being able to lean on an elite rushing attack and great pass protection is the best environment a young quarterback can develop in. If the Browns defense also returns to the elite status it’s capable of playing at, Cleveland won’t just win a lot of games, it’ll set a quarterback up to have a lot of success.

