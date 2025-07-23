Joe Flacco has one major flaw that could keep him from winning Browns QB competition

The quarterback competition for the Cleveland Browns will take center stage for the NFL due to its crowded and chaotic nature. The wide-open competition has a wide range of players, going from 40-year-old Joe Flacco, to Kenny Pickett, who was once believed to be the franchise QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers, to rookie Dillon Gabriel, who no one seemingly loved more than the Browns, to Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round rookie that’s already one of the most popular players in the league.

No one knows what’s going to ultimately happen, but the common sentiment is that Flacco will likely emerge as the Week 1 starter. Not only is he the most established quarterback on the roster, he has the most experience with Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, starting five regular season games for the Browns in 2023, and going 4-1. The run from Flacco helped the team make the playoffs that season.

With that in mind, it’s clear why Flacco will be viewed as the favorite to start Week 1. However, it’s far from a forgone conclusion— not because of what the other three quarterbacks can possibly do, but because Flacco has one flaw that could force Stefanski to go in another direction. The veteran quarterback has struggled with interceptions in recent years, and if that’s still a problem for him, Cleveland will have a different starter.

Joe Flacco’s interceptions could keep him out of the starting lineup

Flacco definitely lit it up during his first stint in Cleveland, completing 60.3% of his passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in just five games. However, he also had eight interceptions in those five games. That continued in the playoffs where he threw two interceptions in the Browns’ 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans.

His play earned him an opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, though, but it was unfortunately more of the same. In eight games, Flacco completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns, but also had seven interceptions. Ball security is key, and turning the ball over definitely won’t be acceptable for Cleveland’s offense.

Stefanski has made it clear the Browns are going back to a version of the offense that will rely on the run game, a lot of play action, and great decision-making by the quarterback. That’s why the offensive-minded head coach wants a QB who will show elite command of the system, always getting the ball where it needs to go, when it needs to be there. Interceptions won’t cut it for that style of offense. Flacco will either need to shake the turnovers, or one of the younger QBs will be starting, if they prove to have better ball security.

