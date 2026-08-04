Eagles' A.J. Epenesa just broke his silence on 'weird' Browns free agency saga

With Jadeveon Clowney opting to sign with the Houston Texans this week, the Cleveland Browns remain in the market for veteran depth on the edge.

They appeared to solve this issue months ago, but a reported deal with then-free agent pass rusher A.J. Epenesa reportedly fell through over a failed physical. The whole situation was awkward, as Epenesa seemed to finish the 2025 season healthy after appearing in 18 total games for the Buffalo Bills, including their divisional-round playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

Now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Epenesa broke his silence on what he called a “weird” experience with the Cleveland Browns.

“It was a weird situation, but I don’t necessarily want to go back and talk on that in just a weird sense,” Epenesa told reporters at Eagles training camp, via beat reporter EJ Smith. “But I’ll just leave that in the past and just be happy that I’m not a Brown and that I’m an Eagle.”

When asked if he was healthy, Epenesa added: “Very healthy. Feeling good and happy to be here.”

The Browns’ decision to back out of their A.J. Epenesa deal just got even fishier

It’s hard to argue with Epenesa’s assessment. This was definitely a weird situation, and the fact that Cleveland just hosted Clowney for a visit ahead of training camp and appears to be actively seeking help on the edge only adds another layer.

The Browns had reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with a max value of $5 million for Epenesa, who was a former second-round draft pick of the Bills and was a durable player for them over his six years in Buffalo.

Former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Cleveland Browns, per source. pic.twitter.com/mCHdVLNeIB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

Back in March, Bills expert Brandon Ray of FanSided’s BuffaLowDown seemed as surprised as anyone that concerns over a team physical was keeping Epenesa from signing his contract.

“This is very interesting,” Ray wrote, “considering that Epenesa hasn’t missed more than three games in a season for the Bills since 2020.”

Cleveland’s edge rusher group has changed considerably since its 180 on Epenesa. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, and the ascending Jared Verse was brought in to take his place. The team also passed on a deep edge class in the 2026 draft, instead pivoting to undrafted rookie signings like Logan Fano and Tyreak Sapp.

With no proven commodity added behind Verse, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire, Fano (the older brother of Browns’ No. 9 overall draft pick Spencer Fano) has a chance to win the battle for that No. 4 spot in camp.

It’s possible that GM Andrew Berry remains patient through the summer, as the Browns have a strong waiver-wire priority based on last year’s record and could potentially find help closer to roster cutdown day. But still about a month away from his 28th birthday, Epenesa seemed like the perfect depth candidate, given his cost, draft pedigree, and experience in a proven system.

Epenesa may be happy to be an Eagle, but it remains a head-scratcher that he isn’t a Brown.