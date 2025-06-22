Eagles reporter says what Browns fans already knew about Dorian Thompson-Robinson

One of the first moves the Browns made this offseason was acquiring Kenny Pickett from the Eagles for a 2025 fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Cleveland needed to completely revamp their quarterback room, and the Eagles recouped some draft capital while taking a flyer on a young, athletic quarterback.

Fresh off a Super Bowl run, there's no question that Jalen Hurts is the QB1 for the Eagles. Second-year Tanner McKee turned some heads in his limited time in his rookie year, and he seems penciled in to the QB2 role behind Hurts for another season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson fighting for QB3 job in Philadelphia

The quarterback swap occurred back in March, yet the Eagles still decided to use draft capital on a quarterback by bringing in Kyle McCord in the sixth round. Off the bat, it would seem like Thompson-Robinson has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. During offseason practices, Eagles beat reporter Brandon Lee Gowton highlighted a touchdown pass by McCord and said he thinks the rookie has outplayed the former Browns draft pick.

After his two seasons in Cleveland, Browns fans wouldn't be surprised to hear he's not keeping up with other players in the room after his rough five starts. In his defense, there were few times he was put in a favorable position to succeed, but he really struggled to consistently handle NFL defenses in the dropback passing game.

The Eagles could look to keep Thompson-Robinson around on the practice squad if he can't secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Although he has struggled processing defenses and making passes on time, their simpler RPO-based offense that allows the quarterback to be athletic seems like a favorable pairing on paper.

While Thompson-Robinson was easy to root for and made some plays with his legs, it was apparent his time in Cleveland had run its course. Even without a defined answer in the Browns' quarterback room, they might have four options who are better suited for Kevin Stefanski's offense than Thompson-Robinson.

