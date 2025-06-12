It only took a few practices for Browns' assistant to rave about Mason Graham

As a result of the biggest draft-day move, the Browns ended up with defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan at No. 5 overall. While it isn't nearly as flashy as taking Travis Hunter, the Browns managed to recoup a heavy return of draft capital to move back a few spots and still get a defensive lineman who can make Myles Garrett's life easier.

Although there is little to nothing that can be truly taken away from these offseason practices from a fan perspective, many people still couldn't withhold their criticism of the move after they saw Graham throwing up on Day 2 of rookie minicamp in early March. The tone is quite the opposite when listening to what the coaching staff has to say.

Browns DL coach raves about Mason Graham

Before the Browns wrapped up the final phase of their offseason program, defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire raved about Graham's improvement and desire to get better, while also addressing the viral puking incident in rookie minicamp.

""The thing I love about Mason, I think everybody heard he ate a little bit too much and threw up that first day. But what a lot of people are not talking about is that the kid finished. He went back out there, puke and all, and finished the rep. Here's a kid that everyday he got better. Everyday he came out here, he's running to the ball as fast as he could. You could see his rush game developing. You could see him launching with hands. It's gonna be hard, you know, coming from a read scheme going to an attack scheme. But he's done a really good job, and he's great in the room. Extremely smart individual, hard-working, so I can't wait to see him ready to play."" Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire

The defensive change Cesaire referenced is the aggressive, downfield nature that linemen have to play with in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense. At Michigan, Graham played in a defense that wanted him to read and react rather than directly attacking the line of scrimmage, which requires slight technique adjustments.

Graham is a huge part of the short-term and long-term success of the Browns, as he can instantly become a franchise staple on the defensive line alongside Garrett. If Cleveland can reestablish some of their 2023 dominance on the defensive line, they could have a bit more success than the public expects.

