Early 3-Round 2025 mock draft sees Browns cut losses and replace Deshaun Watson
By Ryan Heckman
As one of five two-win teams over halfway through the season, the Cleveland Browns are in a tight race for the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns currently sit at 2-7 and are in the midst of a lost season.
Seeing the team as sellers over the trade deadline brought a harsh reality that these Browns are in a tough spot going forward.
Their so-called franchise quarterback -- or who should have, could have been -- is out for the season due to injury and, even when Deshaun Watson was healthy, the veteran quarterback was playing football at a historically bad level.
With many fans looking ahead to the offseason, already, it's that time to start looking at the draft class. As many fans do when their teams seemingly have no hope, Browns fans can only look ahead and hope for better things in the future.
In the upcoming draft, the Browns are going to have to be skillful. They are cash-strapped because of the Watson contract and, needing to replace him somehow, will have to go by way of the draft.
The Browns have a multitude of options to replace Deshaun Watson in this 2025 NFL mock draft, but will the cards fall their way?
The real question is, if the Browns are picking at no. 4 overall, will Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders be drafted by then? In all likelihood, that answer is yes. So, the Browns have to stick to their guns and pick the best player available, which in this case is Sanders' teammate, cornerback Travis Hunter.
More Browns news:
Hunter might be the most talented player in the entire draft class, being able to play both sides of the ball. But, he projects as a corner in the pros, and that's where the Browns will use him. He's your prototypical, lengthy outside corner with outstanding ball skills and instincts.
In this mock, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ended up falling to the early second round. Therefore, the Browns couldn't pass on a possible first-round talent, and potential Watson replacement, here.
This quarterback class is no where near as good as the '24 group once you get past Sanders, but Milroe could certainly pan out as a pro. It's all about whether or not he can further his development, mentally. Milroe needs to learn to trust himself better, overall. He has a lot of quality physical tools, and if he can learn to trust himself in certain situations, there's a good chance he pans out as a quality NFL player.
Is Milroe a sure thing to be a long-term Watson replacement? Not necessarily, but neither are other quarterbacks not named Sanders in this class. Is he well-worth the selection? Absolutely. Cleveland needs to get this position right, and taking the shots they have at their disposal is the name of the game.
With their first of two third rounders, the Browns address running back. We're not sure what the future holds for Nick Chubb, and Jerome Ford may not be "the guy" going forward. Instead, the team should invest in a reset at the position.
Iowa's Kaleb Johnson is a patient runner who looks more than NFL-ready. He's a bigger back at six feet, 225 pounds which the Browns have to love.
Later in the third, the Browns address the offensive line and, specifically, tackle with a player that could hopefully become a long-term solution. Ohio State's Josh Simmons stands 6-foot-5, 310 pounds and comes in as a good athlete who moves well for a man his size. If given the opportunity, he very well could become a starter in Year 1.