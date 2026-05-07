ESPN hints Browns' biggest roster hole is one that won't be fixed anytime soon

For once, it is quite easy for Cleveland Browns fans to get legitimately excited about an offseason. It has been a long time since fans could be this energized around how the team has gone about free agency and the draft.

Looking at the roster as a whole, Cleveland did a strong job in filling a plethora of holes across the board. Many viewed them as one of the 2026 NFL Draft's top winners, and for good reason.

But, as it stands, the Browns still have one lingering issue, and it isn't particularly difficult to pinpoint. Obviously, it's the quarterback position.

In his latest column, ESPN's Aaron Schatz echoed what any other Brown will tell you about the group they have, right now. But, he also continued to point out the obvious by highlighting the fact that a solution is not right around the corner.

"The Browns have three quarterbacks who will battle for the starting job in 2025, but it's hard to pretend that any of them have been good. Last season, as rookies, Dillon Gabriel had a QBR of 31.4 and Shedeur Sanders was at 18.9. The season before, veteran Deshaun Watson had a 21.0 QBR before tearing an Achilles. Cleveland might have to wait for the 2027 draft to select its future franchise quarterback."

The Cleveland Browns' fan base should be more ready than ever to skip to the next offseason

Look, I am not saying that the 2026 season doesn't matter. In the grand scheme of things, it's likely going to be another ho-hum season at the very best.

Sure, fans will be excited to watch some of the younger players who look like potential cornerstones. Carson Schwesinger has become must-watch TV when the Browns are on.

This year's young crop, featuring the likes of Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and others, will be fun to watch develop and carve out their specific roles.

But in the end, this team is destined to find its franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. Next year's class is loaded with talent and, who knows, Cleveland could come home with a name like Arch Manning or Dante Moore.

For now, though, the team's biggest roster hole is not one that will be fixed in 2026. Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel may have a competition between the three of them, but make no mistake — none of them will be this team's starter for the long haul.