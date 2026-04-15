ESPN just pointed to a sleeper pick who fits Todd Monken’s Browns perfectly

The Cleveland Browns already have a budding star at tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. He showed just a glimpse of what he can do as a rookie, and he might be in for an All-Pro-caliber season under new head coach Todd Monken.

That said, Monken has often used two tight ends in his offense. While he doesn't run 12 personnel as much as other teams, he likes to rotate them and occasionally uses an additional blocker for his wide-zone running scheme.

Considering that, general manager Andrew Berry should do his due diligence on Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher. According to ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, he's the best in-line blocking tight end in the class of 2026.

"Boerkircher can play in-line to down-block, reach on zone schemes or latch onto linebackers. He had only three blown blocks on 230 run-blocking reps last season, and he gave up just two pressures on 55 pass-protection reps," Bowen wrote.

This under-the-radar tight end could be exactly what Todd Monken needs

NFL Mock Draft Database has Boerkircher as the consensus No. 173 player on the big board. The Browns have pick No. 149, so he could potentially be in their range in a trade-down scenario.

While not the most productive pass catcher, Boerkircher has reliable hands and excels in intermediate routes, especially in the middle of the field. He's a bit older as a sixth-year senior, so he might be closer to a finished product as a 25-year-old rookie.

He's someone who can keep the chains moving by getting those tough yards in between the linebackers. He's not afraid to take big hits, and he only dropped one pass in 177 routes run and 22 targets, per Pro Football Focus. Also, he's a physical mismatch in the end zone, with three of his 19 receptions being for touchdowns.

But that's not where his value lies. Monken's wide-zone running scheme values players who can climb and block at multiple levels of the defense, and that's where Boerkircher makes a living. PFF gave him a pass-blocking grade of 72.2, a run-blocking grade of 64.5, and an overall 98.3 blocking efficiency grade. He played 1,048 snaps as an in-line-blocking tight end in college, so his transition to the pros should be smooth.

The Browns already signed Jack Stoll and brought back Blake Whiteheart in free agency, but it wouldn't be shocking to see at least one of them be a practice squad candidate for most of the 2026 season.

Boerkircher isn't going to make many flashy plays, but that's what Fannin is there for. It takes a village to find success in the NFL, and Boerkircher is the type of prospect who will always do the dirty work and put in the effort that's not always reflected in the stat sheet.