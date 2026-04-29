ESPN raises concern about Browns' fit for Taylen Green

In the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns added an intriguing name to their roster, selecting Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. The Razorbacks' signal caller joins a cramped quarterback room that also consists of Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson.

It's for that precise reason that Matt Miller of ESPN picked Green and the Browns as the most questionable landing spot for a drafted quarterback. Miller praised Green's athletic abilities but questioned where exactly he's going to fit in a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland.

"Green is a fantastic all-around athlete with a rare combination of arm strength and running ability, and he's a fine fit in Todd Monken's offense. The question here is why the Browns felt the need to add a quarterback. Green joins a depth chart that features Deshaun Watson and two draft picks from last year (Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel)."

ESPN says Browns are a questionable fit for Taylen Green

The Browns' quarterback situation is the same as it's been more often than not since the team returned to Cleveland: A mess. Watson has question marks on and off the field while Gabriel and Sanders are both young and unproven. Sanders is likely going to be the starting quarterback entering the 2026 season, but Green should at least get a shot to challenge him this summer.

Still, it's not surprising that Miller and other analysts wouldn't like this landing spot for the Arkansas signal-caller. The Browns probably didn't need to add Green when they did and he'll have his work cut out for him when it comes to even trying to stay on the roster following preseason.

Cleveland needed to add another quarterback but this year's class didn't make that an easy task for them. Fernando Mendoza was the only one worth taking high in the draft where the Browns were picking so instead of reaching on a Ty Simpson or Carson Beck, they waited until later on, took a flier on Green, and are going to see what happens.

Miller's take isn't a crazy one but Browns fans are hoping the team ends up being a good spot for the Razorback alum. There's always hope.