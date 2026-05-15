ESPN reveals perfect rookie plan for Browns QB Taylen Green

The Cleveland Browns are used to having controversy at the quarterback position. That's why when the team spent a sixth-round pick on Arkansas signal-caller Taylen Green, fans weren't surprised at the move.

The Browns will likely enter the 2026 season with either Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson taking the snaps for them, but what will Green's role end up being? Well, Jordan Reid and the NFL Nation squad at ESPN went through every rookie quarterback and discussed that very talking point for every player. Browns fans will nod in agreement for what was said about Green.

Daniel Oyefusi wrote:

"Green should spend his rookie season developing behind the scenes. GM Andrew Berry said Green has "rare physical gifts" but also said he is "going to need some polish with his game." Berry and Monken did not dismiss the possibility of creating a package of plays for Green to take advantage of his athletic skills, but that would likely be the extent of his Year 1 playing time."

Browns fans shouldn't expect to see Taylen Green play much during rookie year

This is what Browns fans should want to see from Green. There's no need to rush him into action, even if both Sanders and Watson struggle as the starter. As Oyefusi touched on, perhaps Green sees the field on a few plays here and there but that should be it for the Razorback product. He shouldn't be taking meaningful snaps at quarterback, at least not as a rookie.

Reid mentioned in the write-up that Green truly is a "boom-or-bust" type of player and it's not hard to see why. That being said, the Browns aren't necessarily in a win-now situation so they have the time to be patient with him and see if anything opens up for him later on down the road.

If Browns fans only see Green take a few snaps this year, that feels like the perfect way to handle the rookie signal-caller.