Even Browns fans will laugh at Deion Sanders' reaction to Joe Flacco trade

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made the surprising move of trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. While Flacco had been benched by Cleveland, the move is still a big one, because he’s going to another AFC North team, and it leaves the Browns with just two rookie quarterbacks on the active roster. Those quarterbacks are Dillon Gabriel, who’s coming off his first start, and Shedeur Sanders, who will now be QB2 for the Browns — barring any other moves.

Sanders' father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was asked about the Flacco trade. As the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, the elder Sanders had his weekly press conference shortly after the news was announced. When asked what his reaction was, Sanders emphasized that he doesn’t care about the Browns, because he’s trying to lead his own program to wins. However, he made sure to acknowledge how much he loves Cleveland’s new QB2.

Coach Prime on the news the Browns traded away Joe Flacco:



“I don’t give a darn about the Browns, I care about the Colorado Buffaloes…



I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that. " 😂

Deion Sanders isn’t focused on Browns outside of Shedeur Sanders

That’s an answer so honest that you can’t help but laugh. The Colorado coach doesn’t have a problem sharing his opinions when he has them, but his only investment in Cleveland is that his son is on the roster. Since Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Browns, Deion Sanders hasn’t spoken about the team much, except that he predicted his son will see the field at some point this season.

With Joe Flacco no longer on the roster, that could be one snap away from happening. Unless the Browns sign practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe to the active roster to serve as the backup on game day, Sanders will be QB2 when the Browns take the field. The rookie quarterback has been inactive all season, serving as the emergency QB3, but that could change now.

It was recently reported that Sanders would see the field this season, but the Browns wanted that to happen when they planned for it, not because of an injury. Cleveland, reportedly, wants Sanders to take the field as the starter after a week of practice, with a game plan built for him. The recent trade of Flacco may have changed those plans.

