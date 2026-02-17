Falcons DC all but confirmed Browns struck gold with Mike Rutenberg hire

The Atlanta Falcons lured several former Cleveland Browns assistant coaches to join Kevin Stefanski's coaching staff. So, it only makes sense that Todd Monken did the same to round up a staff of his own.

The Browns seemingly found a perfect replacement for Jim Schwartz. After a quick but thorough search, they've hired Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg to be their next defensive coordinator.

He wasn't the most prominent name in the list of candidates, but he might be the right guy for the job. At least, that's how Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich feels, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

"He’s one of the best teachers in this league. He understands the back end at a PhD-plus level. He’s a huge part of our success back there. Whether he gets a coordinator job this season or next, it’s inevitable. He’s too good a coach."

The Browns may have stolen one of the NFL’s best young defensive minds

Rutenberg was one of Robert Saleh's key contributors in New York when the Jets had one of the stoutest defenses in the league. With him as linebackers coach — which bodes perfectly for Carson Schwesinger — the Jets ranked in the top five in total defense in three consecutive seasons, the only team in the league to do so during that span.

He also helped the Jets rank No. 1 in total defense, and he was instrumental in helping Quinnen Williams become one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the game. That's music to Mason Graham's ears.

The Falcons gave up 200.4 passing yards per game last season, which ranked 13th in the league. Then again, they didn't have many options at cornerback. Their safety tandem of Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates was above-average and A.J. Terrell is a true CB1, but they didn't get much from anybody else. He will have an improved personnel in Cleveland.

Schwartz did a great job during his time with the team, but he also had a plethora of talent to work with. Rutenberg runs similar schemes, and he should be able to help this team limit explosive plays in the passing game.

Todd Monken's coaching staff is finally complete, and while this team needs to make several moves to give him the type of roster he needs to turn the offense around, there's no reason to believe the defense won't be as good as it was in Schwartz's tenure — if not better.