Family (and Cleveland) ties could shape Browns' biggest 2026 draft decision

The Cleveland Browns have cleared their first hurdle of the offseason, hiring Todd Monken to be the team’s next head coach. While that decision somehow created even more hurdles for the franchise, Monken and the front office will start the process of evaluating the roster. While Cleveland has a ton of free agency decisions to make, the franchise will really look to build the roster through the NFL Draft.

The Browns currently hold the No. 6 pick, and barring a trade, that’s when they’ll make their first selection of the 2026 draft. Considering the team’s biggest needs, the Browns should either draft an offensive tackle or a wide receiver.

One rising star in Cleveland has already made his suggestion clear. That’s none other than Cleveland Cavaliers sophomore sensation Jaylon Tyson.

Appearing on ESPN’s NBA Tip-Off show on Wednesday, Tyson expressed that he wants the Browns to take a wide receiver at No. 6 — more specifically, he wants the team to draft his younger brother, Jordyn Tyson.

Cavaliers rising star Jaylon Tyson already pushing for Browns to draft brother Jordyn Tyson

Speaking with the iconic Inside the NBA group, Charles Barkley confirmed with Tyson that his younger brother is supposed to go high in the NFL Draft. The second-year Cavs player said, “Yeah… he’s coming to the Browns, hopefully.”

After Barkley talked about Cleveland having Todd Monken and Shedeur Sanders, Tyson said, “They need a star wide receiver now.”

Browns fans can certainly get on board with that. Jordyn Tyson is universally regarded as a top-three receiver in the class, with many people ranking him No. 1. That’s why Cleveland’s fans were clamoring for him before even knowing he was the younger brother of the player who’s emerging as a star for the city’s basketball team.

Everyone loves a good story, so reuniting brothers in the same city, and both dominating in different sports, would be amazing for Cleveland.

Even without the sentimental element, the Browns should have their eyes on Jordyn Tyson, because he has the makings of a No. 1 receiver. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, the Arizona State wideout has shown the ability to create separation with crisp routes, make contested coaches at the high point, and show off a little shiftiness after the catch. Those are all elements Cleveland needs to add to its offense, so maybe the Browns should listen to Jaylon Tyson.