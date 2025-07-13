Former Browns draft pick without a job deserves training camp invite

With just a few weeks until players report to training camp, teams are heading into the final phase of roster building before the year starts. Most players without a team at this point likely don't have many options, but some deserving contributors are still available on the market.

In Za'Darius Smith and Amari Cooper's case, they are likely waiting until training camp gets underway to sign and should have enough suitors to play in 2025. Sione Takitaki, on the other hand, likely doesn't have the same interest as the veteran, big names. However, the 30-year-old still has good football left in him.

Sione Takitaki deserves training camp invite

Takitaki was originally a third-round pick by the Browns in 2019 out of BYU. He managed to play out his rookie deal and return to Cleveland for a fifth season on a one-year, $2.4 million deal for 2024. The two sides parted ways after that, as Takitaki headed to New England on a two-year contract.

Unfortunately, Takitaki was released by the Patriots this offseason as they pivoted towards a new regime under head coach Mike Vrabel. The defensive shift to utilize outside backers as pass rushers left Takitaki without a clear role, as he isn't a full-time inside linebacker and would typically be used as the third backer in base personnel packages, which doesn't happen often in Vrabel's defense.

Takitaki has graded in the top half of linebackers every year since he was drafted in 2019, as his grades have consistently remained in the mid-to-high 60s with a career-best year of 71.2 in 2020. He managed to play just 194 defensive snaps in his only season with the Patriots, but also contributed over 100 special teams' snaps.

Even with the injury that will sideline Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the entire season, Takitaki doesn't make much sense in Cleveland. His NFL career is likely in its final phase, and the Browns will get more value out of evaluating players with that roster spot rather than using it on someone who won't be around past this season. Having Jordan Hicks, Devin Bush, and Jerome Baker is plenty when it comes to veterans in the linebacker room.

There isn't much of a need for Takitaki with the Browns, but he's been too solid during his time in the NFL not to get a look during camp. It isn't completely clear why he wasn't able to see the field as much in his one year in New England, but his consistency and ability to contribute on special teams have him deserving of another look during training camp for someone.

