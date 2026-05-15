Former Browns DT's comeback bid officially on life support

The Cleveland Browns don't exactly have the most favorable track record when it comes to drafting over the last decade. Not only have they missed on multiple first-round picks, but they've failed to find value in the middle rounds.

Perrion Winfrey is just one example. The Browns took him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It didn't take long for the pick to be revealed as a mistake. The defensive tackle was off the roster within a year, and his NFL career came to an end not long after.

After a failed attempt to revive his professional career in the United Football League, Winfrey's hopes of a return to the NFL might officially be dashed.

Former Browns DT Perrion Winfrey released from UFL's Columbus Aviators

Despite coming off the board as a Day 3 draft pick, Winfrey played an immediate role for the Browns. He logged over 300 defensive snaps in his rookie year, serving as a rotational piece on the interior of the defensive line. A bit undersized, he was primarily used in passing situations.

While the opportunity was there, the impact was not. In 13 games, Winfrey totaled just 22 tackles and half a sack. Of course, the defensive tackle's problems weren't all on the field. He was released by the Browns after being listed as a suspect in an aggravated robbery case in July of 2023. The fourth-round draft pick's time in Cleveland barely surpassed a year.

After short and unproductive stints with the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Winfrey looked to find his footing in the UFL. He had suited up for the Birmingham Stallions in 2025, playing well enough to earn a contract with the Cowboys. Looking to find the same success in 2026, he rejoined the Stallions. However, he was quickly released by the team. After signing with the Columbus Aviators, he has now been released for the second time this spring.

The former Cleveland defender has reportedly had consistent attitude issues throughout his playing career, even dating back to his rookie season with the Browns.

It's looking like this is the end of the road for Winfrey in his professional football career. The defensive tackle showed plenty of promise coming out of Oklahoma, but it never quite translated into success on the field. Without a steady role in the UFL, the likelihood of a return to the NFL has all but vanished.