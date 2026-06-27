Former Browns first-round pick is already on thin ice with his new team

With the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns hoped they had landed a star for their offensive line when they took Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama. After all, the Browns looked to finally have their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield so selecting Wills was simply adding insurance to keep him upright.

Well, things didn't exactly go as planned. While Wills wasn't terrible by any means, an MCL injury in 2023 is when things went south for the former first-rounder. He played in just 13 games in 2023 and 2024 combined, moved on from the Browns in 2025 and then sat out for the entire year.

Wills signed with the Bears in free agency this year, seemingly reappearing out of nowhere, but it's not looking good for the Alabama alum. Anthony Miller of Bear Goggles On recently discussed how Wills might not even make Chicago's 53-man roster.

"It is really up in the air whether Wills will even make the Bears' 53-man roster, as he will be a roster bubble candidate. Jones and Benedet will have the advantage since they know Bears head coach Ben Johnson's scheme better from having played in it last year," Miller wrote. "There's a chance that Wills will get some looks at right tackle as well, with the Bears looking to make him a swing tackle. That would be his key to making the 53-man roster if he can."

Jedrick Wills Jr. might not be with his new team much longer

Browns fans aren't surprised by this. It's a bummer to see a guy with so much talent fizzle into the background the way he has, but what makes all of this so much more painful is that just three picks after Cleveland selected Wills, the Buccaneers landed an absolute gem of an offensive tackle in Tristan Wirfs. Imagine if the Browns had taken him instead. (Sigh.)

Back to Wills' Chicago tenure, though, it sounds like if he is going to make the Bears' roster, it'll have to be as a right tackle. If he can't do that, his Bears career might be over before it ever really started.

Maybe Wills can salvage things in the Windy City and reignite his career elsewhere. If not, while he won't go down as one of Cleveland's biggest draft busts, his career will certainly still be looked at as a major disappointment.