Former Browns rival might help decide Nick Chubb’s next team

The Nick Chubb era of Cleveland Browns football seems to be no more. As of this writing, Chubb has not signed with a new team, but former Browns rival, wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, is pushing for the running back to go to Dallas and play for the Cowboys.

Ochocinco tweeted, "Dear Jerry Jones, Nick Chubb is right there" with a star emoji. Clearly, this is Ochocinco pushing the Cowboys owner to bring Chubb in to help the Cowboys' run game. Dallas revamped its rushing attack in the offseason, adding former Bronco Javonte Williams and vet Miles Sanders and drafting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

The Browns, meanwhile, let Chubb test free agency after he was unable to return to form after injuries shortened his 2023 and 2024 seasons. Before that, though, he was one of the most lethal running backs in the league, and Browns fans loved watching him make defenders miss on the gridiron.

The Browns added help at running back in the draft, selecting Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. They also have Jerome Ford returning, who had 565 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 and 813 yards and four touchdowns the year prior after Chubb went down.

It would be interesting to see Chubb in a Cowboys uniform and to see if he could return to form. He was once one of the top running backs in the league, but ACL injuries are detrimental for running backs, and, as expected, he wasn't the same player when he returned from the injury.

Chubb might not play for the Browns anymore, but as long as he stays outside of the division, Browns fans will root for him. It is a little odd to see Ochocinco encouraging the Cowboys of all teams to sign him when he has no ties to the Cowboys but hey, better to see Chubb join the 'Boys and return to form there than with the Bengals.

