Former Browns safety lands with Steelers after Cleveland moved on

There is no love lost between the Cleveland Browns and their AFC North foes. While the rival franchise that draws the most disdain seems to fluctuate from fan to fan, one can safely say that Browns fans have grown exasperated with the can-do-no-wrong golden child' Pittsburgh Steelers. Every year, however, it seems the Steelers raid the Browns' castoffs for another mercenary to switch to the dark side.

Last year, the side-switchers were defensive backs Juan Thornhill and Jabrill Peppers. This year, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Pittsburgh is bringing in a different defensive back in Rayshawn Jenkins. The 32-year-old University of Miami product spent the full 2025 season in Cleveland after spending 2024 with the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to that, he was a Los Angeles Chargers fourth-round pick in 2017 who wound up inking a big free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rayshawn Jenkins didn't fit into Cleveland's future, but he'll get two chances to face the Browns

In 2025, Jenkins was the Browns' de facto third safety, logging the third-most snaps (277) on defense behind starters Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman at the position. He was also a regular on special teams, where he played another 236 snaps. For the campaign, he totaled 49 tackles, a forced fumble, and one interception, allowing a paltry 64.0 passer rating in his coverage area in the process.

Unfortunately, his time in Cleveland might be most remembered for something that occurred off the field. In the first quarter of the 2025 preseason opener, he was ejected for getting entangled in a scuffle with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. Then-head coach Kevin Stefanski described Jenkins' decision as "not a smart play by a smart football player, a smart man, who I have a ton of respect for."

Jenkins' spot in Cleveland was tenuous at best as the Browns addressed the position by drafting the much-hyped Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round and signing free agent Daniel Thomas, who has made his name in the NFL due to his special teams prowess. Jenkins joins a Steelers team with a great opportunity to get on the field.

Despite the presence of veterans DeShon Elliott and free-agent prize Jaquan Brisker at the position, there exists a prime opportunity to get meaningful playing time. Elliott only played in five games last season due to injury, while Brisker allowed a ghastly 127.6 passer rating in his coverage area. With his prowess at patrolling the deepest parts of the field, Jenkins is honestly a perfect answer to a Steelers roster hole.

Of course, that only makes this move hurt that much more.