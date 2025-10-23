Former Browns third-round pick making a strong case for second contract in Cleveland

The Browns' defense is one of the best in the NFL through seven games, with large contributions from Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Maliek Collins, and the rookies Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham. However, one of the most underrated parts of the defense in 2025 has been their ability to rotate through eight different players up front and keep the defensive linemen fresh all game.

Cleveland's defensive line depth behind Garrett has been very strong this year, which allows for more flexibility without losing too much impact. Perhaps the most impressive rotational player this year is former third-round pick Alex Wright, who has improved consistently since being drafted by Cleveland in 2022.

Alex Wright making a strong case to be re-signed

Wright was the 78th overall pick by the Browns in 2022 out of UAB and is in the final year of his rookie contract where he's making a base salary of $3,356,000. Per Over The Cap, his 2025 valuation is currently at $5,043,000, showing he's due for a raise when his contract expires.

Wright was thrust into a large role from the jump in his rookie year and has held a significant role in the defensive line rotation every year since. Coming off an injury-riddled 2024 where he was limited to four games, Wright has continued on his upward trajectory in all phases of the game. He has six pressures, the most of any of Cleveland's backup linemen.

Most notably, Wright has been terrific against the run and play-action bootlegs because of his great play recognition and instincts. In Jim Schwartz's defense, linemen are taught to get aggressively upfield, which can leave them vulnerable to pin/trap blocks and bootlegs. Wright has found a great balance of staying aggressive while respecting those concepts, especially in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. He was even used in coverage last week as the Browns experimented with more zone defense and simulated pressures.

Wright has certainly looked the part of someone who is worth keeping around as depth in the edge rusher room. Additionally, his skillset is perfect alongside the starters as a more patient run defender, rather than another pure pass rush specialist. It looks increasingly likely that Wright will join the list of guys to earn a second deal in Cleveland.

