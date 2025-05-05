Former Browns WR just carelessly threw ex-teammates to the wolves

After two years, the Elijah Moore-Cleveland Browns era officially came to an end when the wide receiver signed with the Buffalo Bills following the draft. It wasn't a surprise to see Moore move on considering he was a free agent and didn't turn into the lethal weapon Browns fans were hoping for when they traded for him in 2023.

Moore wasn't bad during his two years in Cleveland by any means but the team still expected more from him. He finished his two-year stint with over 1,100 yards and just three touchdowns. Normally, fans wouldn't have given him leaving much thought. That was, until he took a shot at his former team.

"It's really just an earn it thing. When you play football, you can't promise anything to anyone," Moore said. "For me, my whole career I haven't had too many great opportunities with a stable QB. It seems like I'm playing with 5 QBs every single season."

Elijah Moore put Browns on blast after bolting for Buffalo

While it's easy to be annoyed with Moore for the not-so-subtle shot he took at his former team, he's not wrong with what he said. Moore's previous four seasons were spent with the Jets (2021 and 2022) and Browns (2023 and 2024), two teams not known for their consistency at quarterback.

The five quarterbacks comment was a nod to the 2023 season where Cleveland did indeed start five quarterbacks but still managed to reach the playoffs in spite of that. This past season, the Browns started four different quarterbacks, so in Moore's two years with the team, they had seven different starting quarterbacks. That'd make it hard for any receiver to thrive.

Now Moore is heading to Buffalo where he's thrilled to have the reigning MVP Josh Allen throwing to him.

"I feel having the MVP for an entire season... I feel it will be the best position I've been put in yet," Moore said.

Yeah, having an MVP quarterback should do wonders for Moore but we'll have to see if the quarterbacks were the issue or if Moore was the issue. Either way, sounding off like this might not have been the smartest move for Moore but we'll see how everything ends up going for him with his new team.