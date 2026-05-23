Giants expert sounds a little too eager to draw Browns in late-season trap game

The Cleveland Browns’ 2026 schedule has some glaring rough patches, but it’s also littered with fun matchups. The Browns face old friend Baker Mayfield in Week 2, get a home Thursday Night Football game against Aaron Rodgers and the rival Steelers in Week 4, and clash with ex-coach Kevin Stefanski in Week 14.

Another late-season matchup with sneaky intrigue is Cleveland’s Week 15 road game against the New York Giants. There’s some buzz building in East Rutherford with the arrival of John Harbaugh and some key roster additions like tight end Isaiah Likely and rookies Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. Browns fans don’t need the history lesson on their team’s record against the Baltimore Ravens during Harbaugh’s tenure there. It wasn’t pretty.

If the Browns can navigate a tricky gauntlet over their first 10 games, this could be a sneaky-good spot against the Giants. That matchup will come on the heels of a rare four-game homestand, one separated by a Week 11 bye. And while the game will be played at MetLife Stadium, the Giants could be running on fumes by the time kickoff rolls around at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 20.

The Giants will play the toughest stretch of their schedule from Weeks 7 through 14, starting with a road game against the Houston Texans. After a Week 8 bye, the Giants travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, return home for back-to-back games against the Commanders and Jaguars, and then go back on the road to play the Colts. They then head out West to play the 49ers before hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

If there’s a win over that brutal seven-game stretch, even the most staunch Giants supporter will have to squint to find it. That’s why a recent take by Giants expert Matt Sidney of GIANTS HQ came a bit out of left field.

Sidney seemed to revel in the Giants drawing the Browns for an easy win at home:

“If things go the way they're supposed to, the Giants should enter Week 15 with playoff hopes still intact. Cleveland likely won't," Sidney wrote. "Whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders (or Dillon Gabriel — gasp) is under center for the contest, the Browns will likely already be ruled out of the playoffs and onto the 2026 Draft, where they'll look to improve their draft pick to select their millionth starting quarterback since 2000.”

The Browns may actually be catching the Giants at the perfect time late in the 2026 season

First of all — fair burn. The Browns’ quarterback situation is a mess as we speak and it’s hard to envision it being any better come December of 2026.

But the Browns could travel well this year. They just hired one of the best offensive play callers in football in Todd Monken, and their defense projects to remain firmly among the NFL’s elite. A late-season game at the Giants certainly doesn’t feel daunting. If the Browns can hover around .500 over their tough stretch — which, again, comes early in their schedule — this Week 15 game against the Giants could feasibly springboard a playoff push for Cleveland.

The last thing Harbaugh and the Giants should want to see after a rough cross-country trip to San Francisco, followed immediately by a matchup with Seattle at home, is Myles Garrett and this Browns defense. The Browns won’t be bothered by the New Jersey weather.

The Giants have some good young talent on their roster and one of the best coaches in football, but the Browns shouldn’t be viewed as a speed bump in this spot. Harbaugh may know the Browns, but Monken also has intimate knowledge of how Harbaugh operates behind the scenes, including how he may want to attack the Browns.

The Giants may end up being favored at home in this one, but this one has upset alert written all over it.