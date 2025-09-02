Here's a look at the six Browns undrafted rookies set to debut in Week 1

One of the treats of training camp each season is the emergence of the ultimate underdogs. These are the guys who signed with the team following the NFL Draft, after not being selected at all. Many of them receive little to no signing bonus and have next to zero room for error as the grueling offseason schedule wears on.

They eagerly anticipate preseason games as if they are the Super Bowl. For these players, the exhibition games represent a certain all-or-nothing proposition as to whether they will be able to continue chasing their dreams - or hanging up the cleats after getting oh so close.

There is never going to be any shame in not making it all the way to the active roster. These players represent the absolute cream of the crop in terms of athletic ability, and simply making it to an NFL training camp is an incredible accomplishment.

With all that said, it's been well documented at this point that the Cleveland Browns are not expected to be very good this season. The roster is flawed, as is any roster that compiles a 3-14 record. This very likely made Cleveland a high-priority target for undrafted free agents looking for a great opportunity to make a roster.

The Browns proved that when they had six undrafted free agents make the initial roster, then dropped cornerback Dom Jones and replaced him with a waiver claim: undrafted rookie running back Raheim Sanders. That was the second-most undrafted free agents to make a 2025 roster, behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Without further ado, here's the skinny on the six undrafted rookies who are set to debut for the Dawg Pound on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals: