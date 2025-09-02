Here's a look at the six Browns undrafted rookies set to debut in Week 1

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

WR Gage Larvadain

For all the hype that fellow undrafted rookie receiver Luke Floriea received as a hometown product, it was Larvadain who was able to stay healthy and shine in the preseason. Larvadain measured in at 5'8" and 171 lbs at his Pro Day, where he turned in a solid 4.45 40-yard dash. He was an under-the-radar prospect who signed with the Browns immediately following the Draft.

His collegiate tenure was split up between three different programs. He started at FCS Southeastern Louisiana, where in two seasons he totaled 96 receptions, 1,252 yards, and seven touchdowns. His performance caught the eyes of some FBS programs, notably Miami (Ohio), where Larvadain transferred for his junior season. The rise in competition didn't seem to matter, as he racked up 42 receptions, 679 yards, and 6 TDs.

His success led him to another foray into the transfer portal, ultimately winding up in the SEC as a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks, where he was teammates with Raheim Sanders. Unfortunately for him, his usage tapered off and he posted 19 receptions, 223 yards, and a touchdown.

The Browns were clearly intrigued nonetheless, and Larvadain was the subject of rave reviews from training camp. He also performed admirably in the preseason, notching nine receptions, 94 yards, and a touchdown. Six of his nine receptions went for first downs. Additionally, he made a mark on special teams, returning 10 punts for 105 yards. Larvadain is listed as a reserve behind Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash on the Browns' depth chart.