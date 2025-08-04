Under-the-radar Browns rookie could force Cleveland to make a tough decision

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp knowing that wide receiver would be a questionable position group for them. While that remains the case, Cleveland’s gamble on Diontae Johnson seems to be paying off, and the Browns have also benefited from the emergence of a couple of undrafted rookie receivers. Ohio native Luke Floriea’s name has been buzzing since the spring, and his impressive camp has been matched by fellow undrafted rookie Gage Larvadain.

Going back to the spring, Larvadain was frequently on the end of big throws from rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Since arriving for training camp, the rookie receiver has continued that trend, and taken things to another level. Every day, Larvadain makes a big catch in practice, and the throws are no longer just coming from rookies. He’s become a consistent target for every quarterback on the roster.

I caught a touchdown from Mr.Joe Flacco…😅😅 Life is complete https://t.co/wExItahGIp — Gage Larvadain🤴🏽 (@g1baller) August 2, 2025

For as good as he’s been, the work is just getting started. Larvadain is still an undrafted rookie, so he’s fighting an uphill battle as he tries to make the 53-man roster. However, if he makes plays throughout the preseason like he has throughout camp already, he’ll force Cleveland to make a tough decision as it trims down its roster.

Gage Larvadain is making his name known in Browns’ training camp

While Cleveland isn’t that strong at receiver, making the initial active roster as an undrafted free agent will still be a tough task. Looking at the Browns’ receiver room, Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are seemingly locks to make the roster. With Jamari Thrash developing as expected, and Diontae Johnson looking like one of the most talented wideouts in the room, they are also on their way to roster spots. So is DeAndre Carter, who’s the team’s top return specialist.

That's already five guys at the wide receiver position. On average, teams usually enter the year with six wideouts on the active roster. If both Floriea and Larvadain can keep up what they’ve shown so far, it’ll be hard for the team to cut them. With veterans David Bell, Kaden Davis, and Chase Cota also still around, the Browns will have some tough decisions to make when it’s time to trim the roster.

It doesn’t help that Cleveland has floated the idea of keeping four quarterbacks on the roster, because that’s a spot that could be used on another position group like wide receiver. Whatever decision is ultimately made, Gage Larvadain has to keep doing his part to make it a tough decision.

