It’s only training camp but Diontae Johnson is already making the Browns look smart

All offseason, the Cleveland Browns were rightfully criticized for not making many additions to their wide receiver room. The only move Cleveland made at the position was signing Diontae Johnson. However, the signing was disregarded because the 2019 third-round pick is coming off the worst season of his career.

After a promising five-year stretch to start his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2024. After a mysterious seven-game tenure, he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore eventually cut him after four games, and the Houston Texans claimed him off waivers. However, they also cut him after just one game.

Through it all, he recorded 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games, but three teams that needed wide receiver help decided to part ways with him. That left everyone wondering what was going on. Sure enough, the Browns were the team to take a chance on him after the rollercoaster of a season.

While it’s still early, Johnson’s performance in training camp is making Cleveland look smart for signing him. In a wide receiver room with just one established option, Johnson has quickly emerged as the best receiver on the roster outside of Jerry Jeudy.

We'll see. I think he's the most talented WR on the roster not named Jerry Jeudy. https://t.co/PjCZiI3qQY — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2025

Diontae Johnson has been the best receiver in Browns training camp besides Jerry Jeudy

This really wouldn’t be surprising if you just looked at the resumes of all Cleveland’s receivers; Johnson is clearly No. 2 on the roster. However, no one knew what to expect from the veteran. What he’s delivered since arriving is a consistent option for quarterbacks outside of Jeudy.

Johnson has made his fair share of grabs every practice, and it doesn’t really matter which quarterback is throwing him the ball. However, he has become a staple in the first and second group, showing that he’s carving out a role for himself in the offense. If he continues to make plays like he has, and takes care of all of his other business in the building, Johnson should be a lock for the roster, and a likely contributor when the season arrives.

READ MORE