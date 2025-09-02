Here's a look at the six Browns undrafted rookies set to debut in Week 1

WR Isaiah Bond

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025 | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Isaiah Bond is slightly different than his counterparts on this list. His reason for being an undrafted free agent was legal troubles that surfaced right before the Draft. After the legal issues were resolved, Cleveland swooped in and offered him a three-year, fully guaranteed contract - an extremely unusual agreement for any undrafted rookie.

Bond stands 5'11" and weighs 180 lbs and, at the Combine, he wowed scouts with a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash. Scouts compared him to former Top-10 pick Jaylen Waddle. Bond, however, had modest production in his collegiate career. In three seasons split between powerhouse programs Alabama and Texas, he totaled 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and five touchdowns.

There were no preseason reps to speak of, as his legal matters were not resolved until very late in the offseason. Ultimately, the Browns hope that Bond can add some home-run speed to the receiver room that featured very little in that department. Like Larvadain, he slots in as a reserve behind Jeudy, Tillman, and Thrash.