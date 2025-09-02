Here's a look at the six Browns undrafted rookies set to debut in Week 1

DT Adin Huntington

Much has been said about Adin Huntington being the kind of diamond-in-the-rough prospect that NFL franchises long for. The standout defensive tackle has every attribute teams are looking for athletically, as well as robust production at the college level. The one thing he doesn't have is prototypical height; he measured in at 6'1" and 281 lbs.

Huntington split his five-year college career among three programs, Kent State, Louisiana-Monroe, and Tulane. He totaled 139 tackles, 29 tackles-for-loss, and 15.5 sacks as a versatile defensive lineman with plus skills in every aspect of the game. He also forced seven fumbles. His preseason performance was extremely impressive, as he totaled 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles-for-loss, and five quarterback hits in three games.

We should've taken notice when defensive line Coach Jacques Cesaire mention Huntington first among young standouts in camp. All things considered, Huntington finds himself in the defensive line rotation with Shelby Harris and Mike Hall Jr. behind starters Mason Graham and Maliek Collins.