Here's how Browns can recoup an extra first-round pick in Myles Garrett trade

The Cleveland Browns have officially ripped off the Band-Aid, trading superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for a package consisting of young edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks. Andrew Berry picked up a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, and 2029 third-round pick.

That package is already quite an impressive haul, but it could be even better in a few years. The third-round pick is a conditional third, and the terms on that qualifier are very favorable to Cleveland if the Rams decide to move off Garrett.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the condition on the 2029 third-round pick is that the selection will turn into a first-round pick if Garrett is traded to another team in the AFC North before the 2029 Draft. Berry wants some extra compensation from LA if he has to see Garrett in Ravens purple, Steelers gold, or Bengals orange in the near future.

Browns could get extra first-round pick in Myles Garrett trade

On one hand, it's a gut punch to see a franchise legend like Garrett, just a year removed from setting the all-time record for sacks in a single season with 23, leave in such a stunning trade. However, the return they got back for Garrett was so good that if they wanted to make this move, this is as nice a haul as they could have gotten.

The picks are one thing, but getting Verse is what took this deal over the top. Having made a Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons and improving his sack production in his second campaign, Verse is going to be the type of young game-wrecker the Browns needed to acquire if they were going to move forward in a post-Garrett world.

The Rams, meanwhile, will not only get to utilize Garrett's immense physical gifts, but they might get more out of him than Cleveland did. The Rams may be winning more than the Browns, allowing Garrett to pin his ears back and hunt quarterbacks more than he did when trailing in Cleveland.

The Rams giving up on Garrett is unlikely, especially now that they could be on the hook for even more draft captial if they move him to another AFC North team. But there is now a chance, however small it may be, that Cleveland may end up with three prime assets as the Garrett trade tree keeps growing.