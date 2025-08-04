How the Browns Can Fill the Void After Martin Emerson Jr.’s Achilles Injury

The Cleveland Browns received brutal news at training camp with starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. lost for the 2025 season due to a torn Achilles. Emerson’s injury leaves a significant hole in a secondary that was a strength of the team, and it forces defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to reshuffle his lineup and possibly seek outside help. Though the Browns announced they have signed cornerback Keenan Isaac, more proven help should be looked at.

This analysis looks at which in-house players are stepping up, how the camp rotations have adjusted, depth concerns, and potential additions (free agents or trades) to shore up the cornerback position. We’ll also consider what this means for the Browns' defense in 2025 and how Schwartz might adjust his coverages or personnel to compensate.