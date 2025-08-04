How the Browns Can Fill the Void After Martin Emerson Jr.’s Achilles Injury

Los Angeles Chargers v Pittsburgh Steelers | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Scouring the Market: Free Agent Targets

General Manager Andrew Berry is never one to leave a roster hole unaddressed. In fact, Berry just might want to reach out and sign a free agent cornerback given this sudden depth crisis. A few notable veterans remain on the open market, and the Browns have the cap flexibility to make a modest signing if needed. Here are a couple of realistic targets:

Asante Samuel Jr. (25 years old) – A talented former second-round pick, Samuel Jr. is surprisingly available. He played well for the Chargers early in his career but missed most of 2024 with an injury. The reason he’s unsigned is that he underwent neck surgery in April 2025 and only received medical clearance in late July. He’s a fluid cover man with ball skills, and at just 25, he could grow with Cleveland beyond this year. There’s some risk with the recent surgery, but his upside is as a reliable starting cornerback.

Rasul Douglas (29 years old) – Douglas is a familiar face for Jim Schwartz, having played under him for three seasons in Philadelphia. At 6’2”, 209 lbs, Douglas is a physical press corner who excels in zone and off-man schemes, which is exactly the kind of aggressive, instinctive defender Schwartz covets. His knowledge of the Schwartz system would make him a plug-and-play addition, and he can even hold up outside and allow Newsome to remain inside if the Browns prefer.

It’s worth noting that a couple of big-name cornerbacks are technically available as well: Stephon Gilmore (the 2019 NFL Defensive POY) and James Bradberry among them. However, those options seem less likely. Gilmore is 35 and nearing the end of the line, and Bradberry’s status is complicated (he was expected to re-sign with Philadelphia but hasn’t, and his price tag or desire to join a non-NFC contender is unclear).

The Browns probably lean younger and cheaper with any signing. That makes players like Samuel Jr. or Douglas far more realistic targets than an aging star with a championship-or-bust mindset.