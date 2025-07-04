Jim Schwartz lands in top 10 in latest DC ranking

Jim Schwartz took over the Browns defensive coordinator role in 2023 for Joe Woods and made a tremendous impact from the jump. After being a middle-of-the-pack defense for most of the early Kevin Stefanski era, the Browns finished second in defensive DVOA in 2023 en route to an 11-win season and a playoff appearance.

2024 wasn't as kind to the Browns' defense, but nothing went well for Cleveland a year ago. The defense would seemingly get off to their usual strong starts but ended up gassing out by the end of the game as the offense couldn't stay on the field to move the chains on most possessions.

In an article by PFSN's Jacob Infante, he ranked every defensive coordinator in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. Even after a rough year, Infante has Schwartz as the eighth-best defensive coordinator in the league.

Jim Schwartz ranked 8th-best defensive coordinator in NFL

Infante brings up Schwartz's accolades and scheme when explaining the ranking. He also cited PFSN's defense+ statistic, which had the Browns defense as the ninth-best last year despite a bit of a down year.

"The Cleveland Browns struggled in 2024, but their defense remained a bright spot. Despite the team’s overall performance, Jim Schwartz continues to stand out as one of the premier defensive minds in the NFL.



Schwartz earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors in 2023 as the Browns’ defensive coordinator, and even during a three-win 2024 season, his unit still ranked inside the top 10 in Defense+. His aggressive approach continues to maximize Cleveland’s talent, especially across the defensive line and in the secondary." PFSN's Jacob Infante

Cleveland's defense has plenty of talent all over the field, highlighted by defensive end Myles Garrett and corner Denzel Ward. Schwartz's scheme has blended perfectly with this roster, as his aggressive, downfield style has allowed the defensive line to play fast to control the line of scrimmage. In the backend, Schwartz utilizes primarily single-high safety looks with a lot of man coverage, which has been a nightmare for opposing offenses when Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson are at their best.

Heading into the new season, it's undeniable the defense is the backbone of this Browns' team. They managed to win 11 games despite starting five different quarterbacks in 2023 almost purely on the strength of the defensive unit. This group led by Schwartz will have to be in top form again if the Browns want to make noise in 2025.

More Browns news and analysis