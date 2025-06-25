Myles Garrett predicted to anchor a top-10 unit in 2025

Coming off a historic 2023 campaign led by the defensive line, the Browns' defense regressed to average or just above average a year ago. A large part of the reason stems from the sheer lack of an offensive presence, which kept them on the field more and put pressure on them to play perfectly to win games. The injury to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also a huge hit, as his ability to stop the run from the second level was felt heavily.

Any unit led by a Myles Garrett-caliber player is bound to be one of the best in the NFL. He's easily among the league's elite players at a premium position, and his consistent production is the centerpiece of the defense. In an article by PFF's Zoltán Buday, he ranked every defensive line unit in the NFL and had the Browns as number seven.

PFF ranks Browns defensive line #7 in the NFL

For Buday, most of his analysis regarding this ranking comes from Garrett, to no surprise. Additionally, he touched on the unit's potential to be game-wrecking depending on the development of first-round pick Mason Graham.

"Cleveland is home to arguably the best defensive lineman in the entire NFL. Edge defender Myles Garrett earned a 92.0-plus PFF overall grade for the fourth straight season in 2024, and while his streak of posting the highest mark at his position was broken, he still ranked second among edge defenders last season.



While the Browns gave Garrett plenty of defensive-line help in previous years, that does not seem to be the case in 2025. Regardless, if top-five draft pick Mason Graham can get up to speed quickly, Cleveland's defensive line could find itself among the top five once again." Zoltán Buday

It's no secret that Garrett and Graham are the two biggest factors to this position's success, but other under-the-radar options should provide optimism as well. Isaiah McGuire had a very promising second season and is primed for a breakout in a consistent role. Free agent addition Maliek Collins is one of the most proven interior pass rushers, and former second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. looked great when he was healthy last season.

Behind the starters, Shelby Harris has been a consistent veteran, and Jowon Briggs turned heads as a seventh-rounder last year. Edge Alex Wright was on the verge of a breakout as he's set to return from a tricep injury, and free agent addition Joe Tryon-Shoyinka brings a former first-round skillset to the room that also returns Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Overall, it's no surprise to see a group headlined by one of the league's best players rank in the top 10. When this iteration of the Browns has been at their best, it's been behind a dominant defensive line under Jim Schwartz that can dictate the game. This group will need to look more like their 2023 form for Cleveland to surpass expectations this year.

More Browns news and analysis