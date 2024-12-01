How to watch Browns v. Broncos Week 13 game with and without cable
The Cleveland Browns will be back in action one week after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime in Week 12, this time again finding themselves on a nationally televised game.
They'll be squaring off with the 7-5 Denver Broncos at Empower Field on Monday night, marking a second game in a row against an opponent with a record better than .500. The Browns seem to be making some strides in their offense run by Jameis Winston and with Myles Garrett looking every bit of last year's defensive player of the year as of late. But, Cleveland is still just 3-8, and despite Garrett's faith in the team's ability to somehow push for a playoff spot, it feels pretty fair to say the season is a wash.
The Broncos, on the other hand, are having an excellent year with breakout performances from three key players on their squad - quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and cornerback Pat Surtain II. Nix, a rookie on track to win OROY honors, has posted an above 90 QBR over the Broncos' last three games. He has 16 scores on the season and just six interceptions. He has been extremely solid for Denver and has a chance to at least guide them to a Wild Card spot given how the Kansas City Chiefs are all but guaranteed to run away with the AFC West title.
Sutton has also been a revelation for Denver, and specifically for Nix. He has 744 receiving yards on the season so far, and has five touchdowns out of Nix's 16 thrown. Sutton is sure to pester the Browns' weakened depth in the secondary, but look to see Denzel Ward glued to his hip as Cleveland has no other solid option downfield outside of Ward right now. Surtain will be looking to mess things up for Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman downfield and will be looking to make Winston pay for any small mistakes he makes in the air on Monday evening.
That said, let's take a look at how to catch the Browns game against the Broncos in Week 13.
How to watch Browns v. Broncos in Week 13 with cable
Luckily for Browns fans, you'll be able to catch this game on national television on Monday night at 8:15 PM EST. The game will be on ESPN, and there'll be different versions of the broadcast to watch - the Manningcast, which is a separately hosted stream of the game hosted by Eli and Peyton Manning, and the regular broadcast on ESPN.
If you don't get ESPN, you should be able to catch the game on ABC or CBS if you live locally to Cleveland or in Ohio.
How to watch Browns v. Broncos without cable
If you don't get cable television, an option for streaming includes catching the game on NFL+, Fubo, Sling TV, or on YouTube TV. Hulu + Live Sports will also have the game if you pay for ESPN as a live television channel. You can also start a free trial for any of the above options if you don't want to pay the hefty fees they all come with for a subscription.